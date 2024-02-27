Woman Raped By Nursing Assistant In ICU In Rajasthan

A 24-year-old woman admitted to the ICU of a private hospital was allegedly raped by a nursing assistant in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, police said.

Shivaji Park Station House Officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh said the woman was admitted to the hospital due to a lung infection and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. The accused, Chirag Yadav, allegedly raped her around 4 am, he said.