Woman Lodges Police Complaint Accusing Shiv Sena Leader, Son Of Rape

The woman approached the Amboli police station on Saturday with a complaint against the Shiv Sena leader and his son, and no FIR has been registered so far, an official said.

PTI
February 25, 2024

A 28-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against a Shiv Sena leader and his son in Navi Mumbai, alleging that the duo had repeatedly raped her and her mother, police said on Sunday.  

The woman approached the Amboli police station on Saturday with a complaint against the Shiv Sena leader and his son, and no FIR has been registered so far, an official said. 

As per the complaint, the accused leader was helping the woman obtain a divorce from her husband. The father-son duo had allegedly repeatedly raped the woman and her mother at different locations and blackmailed them, he said.

