Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman Lab Technician From Mumbai Loses Rs 15 Lakh To 'Customs Clearance' Fraud

A 24-year-old laboratory technician from Mumbai lost Rs 15 lakh of savings in cyber fraud as she transferred money towards the "Customs clearance charges" for claiming the "gift parcels" sent by a man who claimed to be from Syria, police said on Sunday.       

Mumbai: Two Held For Helping Cyber Fraudsters With Bank Accounts To Deposit Money From Victims
Mumbai: Two Held For Helping Cyber Fraudsters With Bank Accounts To Deposit Money From Victims

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 10:36 pm

A 24-year-old laboratory technician from Mumbai lost Rs 15 lakh of savings in cyber fraud as she transferred money towards the "Customs clearance charges" for claiming the "gift parcels" sent by a man who claimed to be from Syria, police said on Sunday.       

In a First Information Registered (FIR) registered on Saturday, the woman said the fraud has been going on since April. 

The fraudster identified himself as one Smith working in a military camp in Syria when he contacted the woman on Instagram, a police official said.  

"He told the woman that he would send all his savings and jewelry to her for safekeeping since he has no relatives there. The woman fell for the trick. The accused told her that she needs to pay Customs charges to claim the parcels containing cash and jewelry sent by him. The unsuspecting woman kept transferring the money," the official said. 

She had transferred Rs 15 lakh to the bank account of the accused.  

"The victim realized that she was cheated when the fraudster demanded additional Rs 10 lakh from her. Suspecting foul play, she asked the man to return all her money. However, he stopped replying," the official said.  

A case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Related stories

Cyber Fraudster Steals Rs 1.09 Lakh From Bank Accounts Of Nagpur Man

Cyber Frauds: Why The Gen Z And Senior Citizens Are Equally Vulnerable

Here Are 5 Ways In Which You Can Protect Yourself From Online Cyber Fraud

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Cyber Fraud A 24-year-old Laboratory Technician Syria Customs Clearance Charges Lost Rs 15 Lakh Of Savings Hailing From Mumbai Indian Penal Code Information Technology Act
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta