Woman Killed, Son Injured As Explosives Stored For Making Firecrackers Burst In UP's Gonda

A woman was killed and her son suffered injuries when explosives stored in their house for making firecrackers burst on Monday in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The roof of the house in the Nawabganj area of the district was damaged in the explosion that took place in the morning of Diwali. A house nearby was also damaged in the explosion.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said the deceased was identified as Khairunnisha (52) and the injured as Ibrahim (32). A forensic team reached the spot and a detailed investigation was underway.

