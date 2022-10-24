Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman Killed, Son Injured As Explosives Stored For Making Firecrackers Burst In UP's Gonda

The roof of the house in the Nawabganj area of the district was damaged in the explosion that took place in the morning of Diwali. A house nearby was also damaged in the explosion.

Burnt remains after explosion at an illegal firecrackers factory in Una district, Himachal Pradesh.
A woman was killed and her son suffered injuries when explosives burst Ashwani Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 4:42 pm

A woman was killed and her son suffered injuries when explosives stored in their house for making firecrackers burst on Monday in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The roof of the house in the Nawabganj area of the district was damaged in the explosion that took place in the morning of Diwali. A house nearby was also damaged in the explosion.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said the deceased was identified as Khairunnisha (52) and the injured as Ibrahim (32). A forensic team reached the spot and a detailed investigation was underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Woman Killed Son Injured Explosives Stored Firecrackers Burst UP Gonda Investigation Forensic Team

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271