National

With An Eye On Polls, What Could Be The Impact Of Ram Temple Inauguration On Indian Politics?

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya—the inauguration of the Ram temple—is a crucial cultural and religious moment for the country. It may have multiple implications. First, the temple, which will emerge as an important pilgrimage site, is going to have a significant cultural and civilisational impact on Hindu communities in India and abroad. Second, it may evolve as a major tourist destination for people belonging to various religious faiths. Third, it may emerge as a symbol of pride for Hindus across the world. This sense of pride may have a mobilisational impact, too, which is likely to have social and political implications in the coming years.

Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Web Bureau

February 5, 2024

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement