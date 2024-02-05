National

With An Eye On Polls, What Could Be The Impact Of Ram Temple Inauguration On Indian Politics?

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya—the inauguration of the Ram temple—is a crucial cultural and religious moment for the country. It may have multiple implications. First, the temple, which will emerge as an important pilgrimage site, is going to have a significant cultural and civilisational impact on Hindu communities in India and abroad. Second, it may evolve as a major tourist destination for people belonging to various religious faiths. Third, it may emerge as a symbol of pride for Hindus across the world. This sense of pride may have a mobilisational impact, too, which is likely to have social and political implications in the coming years.