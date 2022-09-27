Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Will Join Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inauguration Ceremony In Ayodhya: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:17 pm

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said he will join the inauguration ceremony of an intersection in Ayodhya that has been named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 93rd birth anniversary on September 28.

The Union culture and tourism minister, in a tweet, also shared a video depicting graphic visuals of the chowk's new look.

"As a tribute & in honour of the legendary singer Late Smt Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the famous Naya Ghat crossing of Ayodhya will be named as 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk'. Will join Hon Uttar Pradesh CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji tomorrow, 28th September, 2022 at the inauguration ceremony," he tweeted on Word Tourism Day.

A 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high veena sculpture weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection, officials in Ayodhya had earlier said. The intersection will be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers. It is the first place in the country where such a giant musical instrument has been installed, they had said.

The intersection, 'Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha', at the banks of the Saryu river has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore, they said. The giant sculpture of the instrument has been made by Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar, who took two months to make it, the officials said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

