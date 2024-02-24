'Why Ram Yatra Now?': BJP Reacts To Congress's Ram Yatra Announcement

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan reacted to Congress state president Jitendra Patwari's announcement of the opposition party holding a 'Ram Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ends.
Chouhan questioned why the party is deciding to hold a Yatra on Lord Ram's name when they previously called him 'imaginary'.
According to India Today report, Chouhan said, "They (Congress) have referred to Lord Ram as fictitious and imaginary in the past, so why 'Ram Yatra' now? Congress is pretending to be Ram bhakt."
Not just Chouhan but Union Minister Giriraj Singh also reacted to the matter and he said, "It would have been good, if they would have got this realisation at the time when the invitations were given (for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha."
What did Jitendra Patwari say?
During a press conference, Jitendra Patwari said that the Congress Party will hold a 'Ram Yatra' and also visit Ram Mandir.
Patwari further added that the agenda for the Ram Yatra will act as a reminder to the ruling government of inflation, unemployment of the youth and demands of the farmers in the country.
He said that the party will be asking the Prime Minister about his 'Modi Guarantee' and if he has fulfilled any of the promises that he has made so far.