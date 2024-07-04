‘Little Yellow Bird Says Its Final Goodbye’: Why India's Twitter-Like App Koo Is Shutting Down

Patient, long term capital is essential to build ambitious, world beating products from India - be it in social media, AI, space, EV or other futuristic categories. It will need a lot more capital when the space has a global giant already. And when one of these companies takes off, it can't be left to the whims of the capital market, which goes up and down. It needs a strategic outlook to safeguard it and make it thrive. These aren't to be looked at as profit churning machines in 2 years from launch. They need to be nurtured for a larger long term play. We would love to see that long term view for large bets from India.