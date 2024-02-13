‘Why Farmers Want To Go To Delhi, Seems They Have Some Other Motive’: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said it seems protesting farmers have some “other motive” to reach Delhi despite Centre already having talks with them.
Vij as per ANI report said: "They wanted to talk to the central government, but the central government (officials) has come here to talk. Talks have been held twice and they are not denying having further talks with them. Still, they are adamant about going to Delhi...Why do they want to go to Delhi? It seems that they have some other motive...We will not let peace be disturbed. They should withdraw their call...".
BJP leader Vij had also said Haryana government will take every necessary step to maintain peace and ensure security of the people, ahead of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.
“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure safety of our state’s people and to maintain peace,” Vij had said.
Earlier, Haryana Police on Monday said 114 companies of paramilitary and state police have been deployed across various districts to maintain law and order in view of the farmers’ protest. While 64 companies of paramilitary and 50 Haryana Police companies, equipped with anti-riot gear have been deployed along the inter-state borders and sensitive districts.
“Additionally, surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor miscreants and mischievous elements,” said Haryana Police.
“The public is urged to disregard misleading content on social media platforms, as the police are actively monitoring such elements and will take strict legal action against those spreading rumours,” it had said.
“Additionally, it is advised to stay updated through Haryana Police’s social media channels for traffic and other important updates,” it had said.