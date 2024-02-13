‘Why Farmers Want To Go To Delhi, Seems They Have Some Other Motive’: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said it seems protesting farmers have some “other motive” to reach Delhi despite Centre already having talks with them.

Vij as per ANI report said: "They wanted to talk to the central government, but the central government (officials) has come here to talk. Talks have been held twice and they are not denying having further talks with them. Still, they are adamant about going to Delhi...Why do they want to go to Delhi? It seems that they have some other motive...We will not let peace be disturbed. They should withdraw their call...".