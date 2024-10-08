National

Why Congress Fell Short In Haryana Despite Increasing Vote Share

Compared to the 2019 elections, the Congress has significantly increased its share, with the public support seen during the campaign translating into votes for the party

Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda during his nomination rally
Rohtak: Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda during his nomination rally for Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024. PTI Photo
info_icon

The results of the Haryana Assembly elections are nearly finalised. All exit polls have proven wrong, with the public delivering a clear message that the Congress party will remain out of power for the third consecutive term. The counting process is now in its final stage. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be winning around 48 seats, while the Congress is projected to secure around 36 seats.

This outcome is surprising since while the BJP has garnered some public support, the Congress stands quite close to it in terms of vote share. Compared to the 2019 elections, the Congress has significantly increased its share, with the public support seen during the campaign translating into votes for the party.

Despite the public backing, how did the grand old party fall short in winning seats? Let’s break the developments:

Increased Public Support Compared to 2019

In the 2019 polls, the Congress was considered a contender for victory. At that time, election surveys indicated public discontent with the BJP-led state government. However, despite gaining more seats than in 2014, the Congress could not form a government. It secured 31 seats with 28.08% of the vote, while the BJP claimed 40 seats with 36.49% of votes. This time, as of publishing, Congress has garnered 39.09% of the vote but is projected to win only 35-37 seats. In contrast, the BJP, which has increased its vote share only slightly at around 39.94%, is expected to secure around 50 seats.

Rebel Candidates Dealt A Major Blow to Congress

Despite receiving a vote share similar to the BJP, the Congress is facing defeat due to rebel candidates. Many leaders chose to run as independents after being denied tickets from the Congress, resulting in a long list of rebels this time.

Before the deadline for withdrawing nominations, the Congress managed to convince around 36 rebel leaders to withdraw their candidacies, yet 29 rebels still contested in 20 seats. It is believed that these rebels significantly divided the Congress vote, causing the party to fall behind the BJP by around 15 seats.

Preference for Jat Voters Alienated Other Communities

Given the farmer protests and issues concerning the Agniveer scheme and wrestlers, it was anticipated that Jat voters would be discontent with the BJP. Consequently, the saffron party focused on a Jat versus 34 biradri (communities) strategy, while the Congress relied solely on Jat voter support.

Jat leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in charge and favoured 72 candidates for tickets. Jats make up about 27% of the total votes in Haryana, leading the Congress to field 35 candidates from the community. This favouritism is believed to have alienated other communities from the Congress.

Approximately 20% of the state’s voters belong to OBCs, and the BJP’s decision to appoint OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister several months before the election successfully swayed these voters toward the saffron party.

Infighting Among Congress’s Top Leaders

Although the Congress seemed poised for victory from the start, internal divisions complicated matters. With a possibility of forming a government, multiple factions emerged within the party, each vying for the chief minister position. Hooda, having significant influence among Jat voters, was expected to take command; yet other factions led by Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala appeared to operate independently. This infighting became public and affected party morale, and the BJP capitalised on this division during their campaign.

Smaller Parties Eroded Congress’s Vote Share

The presence of smaller parties is also seen as a reason for Congress’s failure to secure seats, as they managed to capture nearly 8% of the votes. The Congress did not form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) prior to the election, while Arvind Kejriwal’s party achieved 1.79% of the vote. All of these votes are viewed as losses for the Congress.

Similarly, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 4.18% and 1.62% of the votes, respectively. The INLD’s voter base primarily consists of Jats, which means they siphoned votes away from the Congress, while the BSP also contributed to the vote loss for the party.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Bengal Squad: Mohammed Shami Still Unfit, Wriddhiman Saha Returns
  4. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Joe Root, Zak Crawley Rebuild English Innings
  5. IND-W Vs SL-W: Will Harmanpreet Kaur Play India's Must-Win Match? Smriti Mandhana Gives Injury Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  2. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  3. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
  5. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know