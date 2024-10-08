Increased Public Support Compared to 2019

In the 2019 polls, the Congress was considered a contender for victory. At that time, election surveys indicated public discontent with the BJP-led state government. However, despite gaining more seats than in 2014, the Congress could not form a government. It secured 31 seats with 28.08% of the vote, while the BJP claimed 40 seats with 36.49% of votes. This time, as of publishing, Congress has garnered 39.09% of the vote but is projected to win only 35-37 seats. In contrast, the BJP, which has increased its vote share only slightly at around 39.94%, is expected to secure around 50 seats.