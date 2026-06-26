Why AI Is Making Your Next MacBook More Expensive?

AI demand is creating a global memory-chip shortage, pushing up RAM and storage chip prices
MacBooks and iPads have become costlier first, while Android phones and future iPhones may also see price hikes
Higher gadget prices could persist until chip production expands enough to meet booming AI demand
What is the global memory-chip crisis?
The artificial intelligence boom is beginning to hit consumers where it hurts most—their wallets. After months of warnings from semiconductor analysts, Apple has become one of the first major consumer technology companies to increase prices on several MacBook and iPad models, citing soaring costs of memory and storage chips.
The price hikes reflect a broader global memory-chip crunch that has emerged as AI companies race to build massive data centres capable of training and running increasingly powerful AI models. These facilities require enormous quantities of high-performance memory, creating unprecedented demand for the same semiconductor manufacturing capacity used to produce chips found in laptops, tablets and smartphones.
How is AI causing a RAM shortage?
Unlike traditional computing, AI systems depend on specialised graphics processors paired with large amounts of high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Major cloud providers and AI firms are buying these components in huge volumes, prompting leading memory manufacturers such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron to prioritise production for lucrative AI customers.
As factories shift capacity towards AI-focused memory, supplies of conventional DRAM and NAND flash chips used in consumer electronics have tightened significantly. Industry researchers estimate DRAM prices nearly doubled during the first quarter of 2026, with further increases expected in the coming months. The shortage is affecting manufacturers across the technology sector, forcing many to absorb higher costs or pass them on to buyers.
Why are Macs and iPads getting costlier but not iPhones?
Apple has raised prices across several MacBook and iPad models while leaving iPhone prices unchanged—for now.
The company said Macs and iPads are being affected first because they use larger quantities of memory and storage than smartphones, making them more vulnerable to rising component costs. Analysts also believe Apple may be delaying any iPhone price revision until its next product launch cycle rather than introducing mid-cycle increases.
Apple has acknowledged that it can no longer absorb the unprecedented rise in memory prices after shielding customers from earlier cost increases. Industry observers expect future iPhone models could also become more expensive if supply conditions fail to improve.
Could Android phones be next?
The pressure is not limited to Apple. Android smartphone makers rely on the same global suppliers for memory components, meaning rising DRAM and NAND prices are likely to affect the broader mobile industry.
Manufacturers may respond by increasing retail prices, reducing storage or RAM configurations on entry-level devices, or accepting lower profit margins. Market research firms have already warned that memory shortages could slow smartphone shipments this year as brands struggle with higher production costs.
Will tech gadgets become permanently expensive?
Whether consumers face permanently higher prices will depend on how quickly chipmakers expand production and whether AI demand stabilises. Most analysts view the current shortage as a structural supply squeeze rather than a temporary disruption, with AI infrastructure expected to remain a major buyer of advanced memory for several years.
If semiconductor companies successfully add manufacturing capacity, prices could gradually moderate. Until then, consumers shopping for laptops, tablets and possibly smartphones may have to pay more, as AI's rapid expansion reshapes the economics of the global electronics industry.