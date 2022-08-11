Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, an Indian woman of Pakistani origin, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, made news for sending a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wishing him good health and success in his political career.



According to reports, Shaikh has been sending a Rakhi to PM Modi every year for the past 27 years. This time, she also sent luck to Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



The story of the brotherhood dates decades back. Narrating the story to IANS, Shaikh recalled that she and her husband were the guests of BJP senior leader and MP, Dilip Sanghani. Sanghani being an MP had a government house. At that time Narendra Modi, who was a member of RSS back then, was in New Delhi and was staying at Sanghani’s residence.



On being introduced to each other, Modi asked Shaikh, "Kaise ho behen?" (How are you sister?) and that one statement had touched Shaikh. "I knew that on this auspicious day a sister ties a rakhi to her brother, so I also bought a rakhi and tied it to the Prime Minister. Since then this brother and sister bond has grown stronger with every passing year," she said.



Speaking to ANI, Shaikh said, "I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design.”

She went on to say that she has no doubts about PM Modi’s being re-elected as India’s Prime Minister. She said, “He will certainly serve as prime minister once more.”



