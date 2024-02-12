Who Is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Whom Congress Suspended For Indiscipline And Anti Party Statements?

Following a request from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, the Congress Party removed Acharya Pramod Krishnam for six years on Saturday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took the decision to dismiss Krishnam, citing indiscipline allegations and repeated anti-party remarks.
According to a statement issued by Congress General Secretary (Organization) K C Venugopal, "In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statements against the party, Congress President has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years, with immediate effect."
Krishnam, who ran in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost, recently lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple consecration event in Ayodhya. He condemned the Congress leadership for not attending the ceremony.
His immediate response to his expulsion from the Congress party for six years has been revealed. Responding directly to the Congress, Pramod Krishnam expressed unequivocally on his X account that there can be no compromise on issues related to Ram and the nation. Additionally, Pramod Krishnam has tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his statement.
Advertisement
Who Is Acharya Pramod Krishnam?
Acharya Pramod Krishnam, born on January 4, 1965, in a Brahmin family in Bihar, has established the Shri Kalki Foundation in Sambhal and is the Peethadhishwar of Kalki Dham.
Krishnam initiated his involvement in Congress politics during his student years. In 1993, he had also filed a nomination to contest elections on a Congress ticket from the Sambhal assembly constituency but for some reason, the nomination had to be withdrawn.
Advertisement
Serving in various capacities, he also held the position of General Secretary multiple times within the party in Uttar Pradesh. He was also a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Congress. In 2018, he was entrusted with the crucial role of the party's star campaigner during the general elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. Notably, he contested elections as the party candidate from the Sambhal parliamentary seat in 2014 and later from Lucknow in 2019.