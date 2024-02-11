White Paper On Economy Completely Exposed UPA Govt: Anurag Thakur

The white paper on the economy released by the Union government has completely exposed the erstwhile Congress-led UPA dispensation, which gave preference to dynastic politics and indulged in corruption, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

Talking to mediapersons at Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, Thakur said the white paper, presented in Parliament last week, has established that the economic policies of the UPA government harmed the country and 11 out of 12 public sector banks were in loss and needed prompt corrective action, according to a statement issued here.