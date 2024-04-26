WhatsApp Tells High Court 'It Will Exit India If Told To Break Encryption’

WhatsApp is challenging a rule in India that requires it to trace and identify the originator of messages on its platform. The messaging app's parent company, Meta, argues that this would compromise user privacy and require it to break its end-to-end encryption.
"If we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes," said Tejas Karia, WhatsApp's lawyer, in court on Thursday.
The Delhi High Court heard WhatsApp's plea challenging the rule, which is part of India's 2021 IT Rules. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 14.
"We will have to keep a complete chain, and we don't know which messages will be asked to be decrypted. It means millions and millions of messages will have to be stored for a number of years," Karia added.
The court said that privacy rights were not absolute and "somewhere balance has to be done".
The bench, while observing that the matter would have to be argued by the parties, asked if a similar law exists in any other country.
"There is no such rule anywhere else in the world. Not even in Brazil," the lawyer replied.
Centre argues that the rule is necessary to prevent the spread of objectionable content, such as communal violence. However, the meta says that enabling the identification of the first originator of the information is a threat to its "end-to-end encryption" and "users' privacy". It says the traceability provision is against the "fundamental right to privacy".