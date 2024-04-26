National

WhatsApp Tells High Court 'It Will Exit India If Told To Break Encryption’

Meta says that enabling the identification of the first originator of the information is a threat to its 'end-to-end encryption' and 'users' privacy'.

Advertisement

WhatsApp Tells High Court 'It Will Exit India If Told To Break Encryption’
info_icon

WhatsApp is challenging a rule in India that requires it to trace and identify the originator of messages on its platform. The messaging app's parent company, Meta, argues that this would compromise user privacy and require it to break its end-to-end encryption.

"If we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes," said Tejas Karia, WhatsApp's lawyer, in court on Thursday.

The Delhi High Court heard WhatsApp's plea challenging the rule, which is part of India's 2021 IT Rules. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 14.

Data Protection Bill 2022 - null
Data Protection Bill: Does Centre’s Exemption From Accountabilities Affect Right To Privacy?

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Advertisement

"We will have to keep a complete chain, and we don't know which messages will be asked to be decrypted. It means millions and millions of messages will have to be stored for a number of years," Karia added.

The court said that privacy rights were not absolute and "somewhere balance has to be done".

The bench, while observing that the matter would have to be argued by the parties, asked if a similar law exists in any other country.

"There is no such rule anywhere else in the world. Not even in Brazil," the lawyer replied.

Also Read | Which Constituencies Are Voting In Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls On April 26?

Advertisement

Centre argues that the rule is necessary to prevent the spread of objectionable content, such as communal violence. However, the meta says that enabling the identification of the first originator of the information is a threat to its "end-to-end encryption" and "users' privacy". It says the traceability provision is against the "fundamental right to privacy".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester City Blank Brighton 4-0 In English Premier League
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know