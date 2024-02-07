We’ve To Extinguish ‘Torch Of Ego’ By Bow-And-Arrow: CM Shinde

If 50 MLAs and 13 MPs were wrong, people would not have supported them in large numbers, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, countering the “traitor” charge levelled against him by rivals.

It’s time to extinguish the “torch of ego and arrogance” with the bow-and-arrow, he said in a subtle reference to the symbols of the Shiv Sena and the group headed by his former party chief Uddhav Thackeray.