Monday, Sep 26, 2022
West Bengal Reports 141 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 21,499 as three more persons succumbed to the disease, it said. The daily positivity rate was 3.44 per cent as 4,103 samples were tested.

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 9:29 pm

West Bengal on Monday recorded 141 new Covid-19 cases, 233 less than the previous day,  pushing the tally to 21,13,387, a health department bulletin said.

West Bengal currently has 3,045 active Covid-19 cases, while 20,88,843 people have recovered from the disease including 216 during the day, the bulletin said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.84 per cent.

The state had reported 374 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.  total of 2,64,82,876 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

