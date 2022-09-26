West Bengal Reports 141 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

West Bengal on Monday recorded 141 new Covid-19 cases, 233 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,13,387, a health department bulletin said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 21,499 as three more persons succumbed to the disease, it said. The daily positivity rate was 3.44 per cent as 4,103 samples were tested.

West Bengal currently has 3,045 active Covid-19 cases, while 20,88,843 people have recovered from the disease including 216 during the day, the bulletin said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.84 per cent.

The state had reported 374 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday. total of 2,64,82,876 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, it added.

