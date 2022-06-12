Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
West Bengal: 30% Jump In New Covid-19 Cases In A Day

The Covid cases in West Bengal have taken a leap by 30 percent in the last 24 hours. No new deaths recorded.

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 3:45 pm


Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) West Bengal reported 139 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a jump of 30 per cent in new infections in the last 24 hours, as per Health Department data.


The state had reported 107 cases on Friday. So far, the state has reported 20,20,173 cases.


Around 75 per cent of the new cases were detected in Kolkata, officials said.


Doctors blamed the lackadaisical attitude of the people about wearing masks as the reason behind the sudden spike.


The toll remained at 21,205 with no new deaths reported.


The positivity rate also rose to 1.82 per cent.


So far, 19,98,306 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, including 52 since Friday.


There are 662 active cases in the state at present.

