Weather Today: Schools Shut In Some Maharashtra Districts, 3 Dead In Coastal Andhra Rains, Godavari Swells

Heavy rains affected local train services, prompted deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Mumbai and shut schools in some other districts of Maharashtra on Monday, July 22. In the last 24 hours ended at 8 am Monday, Mumbai recorded an average of 135 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 154 mm, and western Mumbai 137 mm, officials said.
Meanwhile, 11 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in a 24-hour period ending Saturday evening, relief department officials said as monsoon mayhem continued to hit cities across the country.
On the other hand, the flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the number of affected population reduced to 95,000 even though fresh areas were inundated, with the number of districts affected by the deluge increasing to 11 on Sunday, an official bulletin said.
Weather Updates, July 22
Maharashtra | Schools Shut In These Districts: In view of the heavy rainfall warning, a holiday was declared for schools on Monday in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha region and four tehsils in Raigad district in the coastal belt of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha region on Monday and advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary.
Mumbai | Local Train Services Hit: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Monday, with some areas receiving up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour in the morning, affecting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations of the Central Railway network. Three teams of the NDRF were deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, according to news agency PTI. In its forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 8 am on Monday, the IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places."
Orange Alert In Goa: IMD issued an orange alert for Goa for the next four days, predicting heavy rains in two districts of the coastal state which witnessed intense wet spells on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her while she was crossing a road in Panaji amid strong winds, police said. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall at many places and very heavy rainfall at a few places with strong surface winds over North Goa and South Goa districts from July 22 to 25.
Telangana On Alert Mode: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday directed the Collectors of all districts to be on alert in view of widespread rainfall in the state. Reddy, after a review on the rain situation in the state, asked the officials to deploy rescue teams and the personnel of NDRF to prevent any loss of life and property in view of the rains and the rising water levels in the Godavari river. He gave instructions to officials on the steps to be taken in low-lying areas and those facing the threat of flooding, an official release said on Sunday night.
Andhra Pradesh: Normal life has been disrupted due to heavy rain for the last three days in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP), particularly in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Several culverts and kutcha roads in the two districts were reportedly washed away by overflowing streams and rivulets. Several villages in the interior parts from mandal headquarters in ASR district remained cut off, according to the Times Of India. Three people lost their lives in the state - one in ASR and two in Vizianagaram district - on Friday and Saturday.
Assam Flood Situation Improves Further: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the number of affected population reduced to 95,000 even though fresh areas were inundated, with the number of districts affected by the deluge increasing to 11 on Sunday, an official bulletin said. An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 95,554 people in 21 revenue circles and 345 villages of 11 districts are still reeling under flood waters. The affected districts are Morigaon, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, Jorhat and Cachar.