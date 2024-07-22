National

Weather Today: Schools Shut In Some Maharashtra Districts, 3 Dead In Coastal Andhra Rains, Godavari Swells

Monsoon mayhem continues to hit cities across the country, with landslides, waterlogging, floods and other rain-related woes disrupting daily lives of the people.

Mumbai rains imd weather godavari andhra pradesh floods
Vehicles move on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rain, at Dadar in Mumbai, Sunday, July 21, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rains affected local train services, prompted deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Mumbai and shut schools in some other districts of Maharashtra on Monday, July 22. In the last 24 hours ended at 8 am Monday, Mumbai recorded an average of 135 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 154 mm, and western Mumbai 137 mm, officials said.

Meanwhile, 11 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in a 24-hour period ending Saturday evening, relief department officials said as monsoon mayhem continued to hit cities across the country.

On the other hand, the flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the number of affected population reduced to 95,000 even though fresh areas were inundated, with the number of districts affected by the deluge increasing to 11 on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

Weather Updates, July 22

  • Maharashtra | Schools Shut In These Districts: In view of the heavy rainfall warning, a holiday was declared for schools on Monday in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha region and four tehsils in Raigad district in the coastal belt of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha region on Monday and advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary.

  • Mumbai | Local Train Services Hit: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Monday, with some areas receiving up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour in the morning, affecting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations of the Central Railway network. Three teams of the NDRF were deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, according to news agency PTI. In its forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 8 am on Monday, the IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places."

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Warning Amid Severe Waterlogging; Train, Flight Op Affected

People walk through a waterlogged local market after heavy rainfall outside the Kurla station, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 21, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

  • Orange Alert In Goa: IMD issued an orange alert for Goa for the next four days, predicting heavy rains in two districts of the coastal state which witnessed intense wet spells on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her while she was crossing a road in Panaji amid strong winds, police said. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall at many places and very heavy rainfall at a few places with strong surface winds over North Goa and South Goa districts from July 22 to 25.

  • Telangana On Alert Mode: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday directed the Collectors of all districts to be on alert in view of widespread rainfall in the state. Reddy, after a review on the rain situation in the state, asked the officials to deploy rescue teams and the personnel of NDRF to prevent any loss of life and property in view of the rains and the rising water levels in the Godavari river. He gave instructions to officials on the steps to be taken in low-lying areas and those facing the threat of flooding, an official release said on Sunday night.

  • Andhra Pradesh: Normal life has been disrupted due to heavy rain for the last three days in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP), particularly in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Several culverts and kutcha roads in the two districts were reportedly washed away by overflowing streams and rivulets. Several villages in the interior parts from mandal headquarters in ASR district remained cut off, according to the Times Of India. Three people lost their lives in the state - one in ASR and two in Vizianagaram district - on Friday and Saturday.

  • Assam Flood Situation Improves Further: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the number of affected population reduced to 95,000 even though fresh areas were inundated, with the number of districts affected by the deluge increasing to 11 on Sunday, an official bulletin said. An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 95,554 people in 21 revenue circles and 345 villages of 11 districts are still reeling under flood waters. The affected districts are Morigaon, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, Jorhat and Cachar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Says How Long Virat, Rohit Play 'Up To Them'
  3. Dog Vs Buggy Cam Battle Steals The Show In Lanka Premier League 2024 Final - Watch Video
  4. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hails England Hero Shoaib Bashir After Five-for Seals Series Win
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  2. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  3. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  4. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  5. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Fight Together, Says PM In Appeal To Parties Ahead Of Parl Monsoon Session
  2. 'Bureaucracy Can Now Come In Knickers': Congress Criticises Removal Of Ban Linked To RSS
  3. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today
  4. Weather Today: Schools Shut In Some Maharashtra Districts, 3 Dead In Coastal Andhra Rains, Godavari Swells
  5. Madhya Pradesh: Local Strongmen Allegedly Orders To Dump Gravel On 2 Women Over Land Dispute In Rewa
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  2. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  4. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  5. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
US News
  1. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  2. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  3. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
World News
  1. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
  2. 'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit': Trump As Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate