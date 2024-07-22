Weather Today: Schools Shut In Some Maharashtra Districts, 3 Dead In Coastal Andhra Rains, Godavari Swells

Mumbai | Local Train Services Hit: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Monday, with some areas receiving up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour in the morning, affecting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations of the Central Railway network. Three teams of the NDRF were deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, according to news agency PTI. In its forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 8 am on Monday, the IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places."