Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a Western Disturbance evolving as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan, along with other cyclonic circulations over West Uttar Pradesh and south Rajasthan, which will bring rainfall to northern India.

A wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected to bring relief from scorching heat in East and Central India till May 14 and in South Peninsular India till May 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

State-wise Forecast:

- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand: Widespread rainfall activity expected today, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, reducing to isolated activity on May 13 and 14.

- Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa: Varying degrees of rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds expected today.

- Rajasthan: Similar weather pattern expected for the next four days.

- Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Karnataka: Scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in some coastal areas.

- Northeastern states: Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds (30-40 kmph) expected from May 12 to 15, increasing to widespread rainfall from May 16th to 18th.

