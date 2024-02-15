We Have Objection To Farmers' Method: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar on Thursday criticised the "method" adopted by farmers to press their demands, saying they are trying to march to Delhi like an army on the offensive.

He said the farmers are moving with tractor-trolleys, earth-movers and ration for a year -- just like an army.

"We have an objection to their method," Khattar said on the farmers' call for going to Delhi. "We do not have any objection to them going to Delhi. There are trains, buses and their own vehicles. But a tractor is not a mode of transport. It is an agricultural equipment."