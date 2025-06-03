National

Waterlogged, Flooded, And Reeling: Incessant Rain Cripples North East India

Red and yellow rain alerts across northeastern India have brought daily life to a standstill, with residents wading through waterlogged streets and submerged homes to rescue livestock. The relentless downpour has claimed 36 lives in landslides, house collapses and swollen rivers; as winds of 70–100 kmph batter isolated regions in Assam and Meghalaya. Forecasts predict no respite. With 11 deaths, Assam is the worst hit, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 10 and Meghalaya with six