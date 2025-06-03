National

Waterlogged, Flooded, And Reeling: Incessant Rain Cripples North East India

Red and yellow rain alerts across northeastern India have brought daily life to a standstill, with residents wading through waterlogged streets and submerged homes to rescue livestock. The relentless downpour has claimed 36 lives in landslides, house collapses and swollen rivers; as winds of 70–100 kmph batter isolated regions in Assam and Meghalaya. Forecasts predict no respite. With 11 deaths, Assam is the worst hit, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 10 and Meghalaya with six

Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Floods in Guwahati
Weather: Floods in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

People cross a waterlogged street on a cycle rickshaw after heavy rains batter Guwahati city in Assam.

2/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Floods in Manipur
Weather: Floods in Manipur | Photo: AP/Donald Sairem

A woman ties the dog on her back as she wades through inundated roads in Manipur's Imphal after continuous rain.

3/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Floods in Assam
Weather: Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

A woman operating a hand pump in her home to gather clean water while surrounded by flooded deluge in Assam's Kampur. 

4/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Rains in Assam
Weather: Rains in Assam | Photo: PTI

Children use a boat to move to a safer area after continuous rain triggered floods in Nagaon district of Assam.

5/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Rains in Assam
Weather: Rains in Assam | Photo: PTI

People walk alongside a car trapped by fallen tree amid heavy rain and gusty winds in Assam's Kamrup district.

6/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Damage after rain in Guwahati
Weather: Damage after rain in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Traffic moves by a car which was crushed alongside a road after a school's boundary wall collapsed following heavy rainfall in Assam's Guwahati.

7/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Army relief op in Tripura, Assam and Manipur
Army relief op in Tripura, Assam and Manipur | Photo: @Spearcorps via PTI

A crawler excavator clears the unpaved road after a landslide as uniformed officers overlook the relief work in Assam.

8/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Floods in Assam
Weather: Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

Locals rescue their cattle and move them to a safer place while wading through an inundated residential areas at Kampur, in Nagaon district, Assam.

9/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Weather: Floods in Assam
Weather: Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

Amid torrential rains, locals navigate a makeshift raft through floodwaters in Assam’s Lakhimpur district while moving to safer ground.

10/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Army relief op in Tripura, Assam and Manipur
Army relief op in Tripura, Assam and Manipur | Photo: @Spearcorps via PTI

Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops carry out flood relief operations. The coordination with the civil administration, at least 100 civilians have been rescued from flood-affected areas across Tripura, Assam, and Manipur. 

11/11
Northeast weather floods after heavy rains_Assam CM visits flood-hit areas
Assam CM visits flood-hit areas | Photo: @himantabiswa via PTI

An old woman cries while hugging Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while he visited the flood-affected area and spoke to the residents at a village in Lakhimpur district.

