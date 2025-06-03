Waterlogged, Flooded, And Reeling: Incessant Rain Cripples North East India

People cross a waterlogged street on a cycle rickshaw after heavy rains batter Guwahati city in Assam.
A woman ties the dog on her back as she wades through inundated roads in Manipur's Imphal after continuous rain.
A woman operating a hand pump in her home to gather clean water while surrounded by flooded deluge in Assam's Kampur.
Children use a boat to move to a safer area after continuous rain triggered floods in Nagaon district of Assam.
People walk alongside a car trapped by fallen tree amid heavy rain and gusty winds in Assam's Kamrup district.
Traffic moves by a car which was crushed alongside a road after a school's boundary wall collapsed following heavy rainfall in Assam's Guwahati.
A crawler excavator clears the unpaved road after a landslide as uniformed officers overlook the relief work in Assam.
Locals rescue their cattle and move them to a safer place while wading through an inundated residential areas at Kampur, in Nagaon district, Assam.
Amid torrential rains, locals navigate a makeshift raft through floodwaters in Assam’s Lakhimpur district while moving to safer ground.
Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops carry out flood relief operations. The coordination with the civil administration, at least 100 civilians have been rescued from flood-affected areas across Tripura, Assam, and Manipur.
An old woman cries while hugging Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while he visited the flood-affected area and spoke to the residents at a village in Lakhimpur district.