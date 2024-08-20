National

Watch: Massive Landslide Hits Sikkim, Teesta Dam Power Station Under Debris

Officials have warned that once the blockage is cleared from the Teesta River, the Bengal region may experience heavy water flow, potentially leading to further complications.

Landslide in Sikkim destroys power station of NHPCs Teesta Dam
Landslide in Sikkim destroys power station of NHPC's Teesta Dam Photo: X
info_icon

A massive landslide at Dipu Dara near Singtam in East Sikkim on Tuesday morning led to the collapse of the power station of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC) Teesta Stage 5 dam.

The major chunk of a hill that fell, had been under risk by frequent minor slides in the past weeks and it buried the 510 MW power station in debris.

Several people captured the moment when the landslide struck the mountain and the videos showed that large sections of the dam's wall were gone, and the rising water from the Teesta River flowed through the damaged area in North Sikkim’s Mangan district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the site and is conducting rescue operations as some staff members may have been inside, reported India Today. While NDTV reported that an evacuation was done few days ago following frequent landslides in the area and so far no injuries or casualties have been reported from the site.

The landslide struck on the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route near southern Deori - X/PTI_News
Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Yatra Route, Pilgrimage Resumes From Alternate Path

BY Outlook Web Desk

The debris from the landslide has blocked the Teesta River with boulders and mud, increasing the risk of flooding downstream.

Officials have warned that once the blockage is cleared, the Bengal region may experience heavy water flow, potentially leading to further complications.

Rainfall Now 10% Heavier Due To Climate Change - | Photo: AP
Wayanad Landslides: Study Reveals Climate Change Link Behind Excessive Rainfall

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Stage 5 dam has been out of service since the Lhonak glacial lake burst after a heavy rainstorm in Sikkim in October 2023.

The storm caused a huge flash flood that damaged parts of the Teesta Dam at Chungthang, the largest hydropower project in Sikkim.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka Women Take Control In First Innings, Ireland Five wickets Down
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  2. 'Will Fulfil Your Dreams For India': Rahul On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
  3. PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine Will Be A 'Very Fine Gesture', Says Shashi Tharoor
  4. Telangana Rains: Some Areas Waterlogged, Several Schools In Hyderabad Shut Till Aug 21 Amid IMD Alert
  5. Kota: Coaching Student Living With Mother Found Dead Inside Hostel Bathroom, Parents Refuse Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  3. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
  4. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  5. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
World News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn
  3. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  4. Scientists Predict '25 Hour Day' In Future
  5. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur