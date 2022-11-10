Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Volvo Gets An All-New Vehicle TechLab

A 'Vehicle TechLab' was inaugurated by Volvo Group deputy chief executive officer Jan Gurander on Thursday.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 5:52 pm

The deputy chief executive officer of Volvo Group Jan Gurander on Thursday inaugurated a 'Vehicle TechLab.'

The all-new lab can house complete trucks, chassis, and aggregates, the company said in a statement.

The facility has various supporting equipment for engineers to test, innovate, validate and experiment with the ongoing work through a set-up equipped with driving simulators, test benches, and 3D scanners, among other tools and systems, said the statement.

The lab is designed as a collaborative virtual workspace – creating a simulated workshop environment - using technologies like virtual reality, human body motion tracking, and realistic digital rendering of vehicles that allows Volvo engineers across the globe to connect and collaborate virtually.

The company said the facility would significantly reduce the development time, improve problem-solving and offer better insights and speed in building innovative solutions.

