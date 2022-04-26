Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Violence During Ram Navami: SC Junks Plea Seeking Setting Up Of Judicial Commission

The PIL also sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the arbitrary action of 'bull dozer Justice' in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Violence During Ram Navami: SC Junks Plea Seeking Setting Up Of Judicial Commission
Judicial commission to inquire into the communal violence during Ram Navami. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 1:42 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a PIL seeking setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into the recent communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and in seven other states during Ram Navami.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai dismissed the plea filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari. "You want inquiry to be headed by former CJI? Is anybody free? Find out...What kind of relief is this...Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by this court. Dismissed," the bench said.

Related stories

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Held In Rajasthan's Karauli; States On Boil Following Ram Navami Processions

Tiwari, in his plea, had sought directions to hold an inquiry into the clashes that took place in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during Ram Navami. The PIL also sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the arbitrary action of 'bull dozer Justice' in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"Such actions are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law," the plea submitted. Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday last as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Ram Navami Procession Arbitrary Action 'bull Dozer Justice' Judicial Commission Plea Seeking Violence Anti-Encroachment Drive BJP-ruled Civic Body Communal Violence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now