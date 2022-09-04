Vice President Dhankhar Urges Religious Leaders To 'Play On Front Foot' To Dispel Doubts About Organ Donation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged religious leaders to "play on front foot with straight bat" to dispel doubts people have over organ and body donation. He also said every mediaperson can help clear any misgivings on the issue of organ donation.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of national campaign for body organ donation organised by Dadhichi Dehdan Samiti here, the vice president called organ donation a "sensitive issue".

He emphasised the need for creating a "support system" to help individuals take decisions. "On this occassion, I appeal to our religious leaders to play on front foot with straight bat to dispel doubts" people may have on organ donation, he said. Dhankhar said media and social media have a great role in this mission. Every media person must contribute to spread this well-meaning message, he said.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Maharshi Dadhichi Jayanti, Dhankhar urged everyone to emulate the life and philosophy of the sage for "our own happiness and for giving back to the society". Former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi were amongst those present at the event.

(With PTI inputs)