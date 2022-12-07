Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Vasundhara Raje Accuses Rajasthan Government Of Neglecting People

Vasundhara Raje Accuses Rajasthan Government Of Neglecting People

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje PTI File Photo

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 8:55 pm

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday accused the Congress of spending four years to save itself instead of the state's people. 

Taking a jibe at the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently passing through Rajasthan, Raje said the state had seen development only for special guests after four years of its rule. 

She also accused the state government of neglecting Jhalawar, which the yatra passed earlier this week. 

Raje was addressing virtually the BJP's Jan Aakrosh rally in Kanwadi village in the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency.

The Congress-led state government only cares about itself, not the public. They have worked only for themselves, she said. 

"The government has spent four years to save itself instead of saving the people of the state," she said.

Raje also claimed that this anger against the government was not only evident in BJP leaders and activists and the public, but also in Congress leaders, MLAs and ministers.

The former chief minister said this government was neglecting Jhalawar because he and his son, MP Dushyant Singh, represented it, according to a statement. 

She also assured "the darkness will end, the sun will rise and the lotus will bloom."

-With PTI Input

