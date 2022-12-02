Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Cattle In Gujarat

Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Cattle In Gujarat

This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.

South Indias first Vande Bharat Express train
Vande Bharat Express hit a cattle for the fourth time Photo: PTI

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:20 am

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit a cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening, a railway official said.

The collision caused a minor dent to the train's front panel, he added.This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm."There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight," he said. After a brief halt, the train resumed journey at 6.35 pm. 

(With PTI inputs)

National Vande Bharat Express Rams Cattle Gujarat Collision Minor Dent
