Vande Bharat Coaches To Be Manufactured In Rae Bareli Factory Next Year: Vaishnaw

After inaugurating the AC economy coaches, the minister praised the technique, design and quality of coaches being made at the factory.

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 10:10 pm

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Modern Rail Coach Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Saturday and said manufacturing of Vande Bharat coaches would start here from next year.

Vaishnaw toured the factory premises and was apprised about the manufacturing technology of different types of coaches by general manager S S Kalsi.

After inaugurating the AC economy coaches, the minister praised the technique, design and quality of coaches being made at the factory.

Manufacturing of Vande Bharat coaches will start on a large scale from April. The factory will play an important role in realising the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development of the Railways, he said.

In future, Vaishnaw added, the factory would also export coaches to European countries.

The minister inspected the construction and structure of Vande Bharat train sets and motorcoach being built here so that regular production can be started.

The central government has already given Rs 150 crore to the factory for the production of Vande Bharat coaches, an official said.

-With PTI Input

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

