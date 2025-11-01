Uttarakhand November Weather: Dry Conditions Give Way to Western Disturbance from November 3

Uttarakhand experiences dry weather through November 2 with clear skies and comfortable temperatures 10-25°C across plains and hills
Western disturbance activates November 3 bringing light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher Himalayan regions above 3000 meters
Uttarakhand air quality records 190 AQI (unhealthy) with PM2.5 at 108 µg/m³; improvement expected after November 5
Temperature decline of 2-3°C expected from November 3 onwards; hill stations already experiencing cool morning conditions
Uttarakhand weather update indicates a significant transition beginning November 1, shifting from unsettled October patterns toward a more defined seasonal progression. Uttarakhand weather alert status remains inactive through November 2, as dry weather predominates across all districts from Dehradun and Haridwar plains to higher altitude areas. Uttarakhand weather today Saturday shows predominantly clear skies with comfortable daytime conditions ideal for outdoor activities and tourism.
The Uttarakhand IMD weather forecast confirms weather today remains dry and stable, with Uttarakhand temperature in November establishing seasonal patterns of 10-25°C across varied elevations. However, from November 3 onwards, a fresh western disturbance will fundamentally alter atmospheric conditions, introducing precipitation and temperature declines that officially mark the onset of winter precipitation cycles across the Himalayan state.
Current Weather and Temperature Distribution
Weather in Uttarakhand today maintains sunny to partly cloudy conditions with maximum temperatures reaching 24-27°C in plains areas including Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haldwani, while higher altitude zones like Ranikhet and Mussoorie record 18-22°C. Minimum temperatures range from 9-15°C, establishing comfortable autumn patterns.
Recent temperature measurements show Dehradun recording maximum 27.9°C and minimum 16°C, respectively exceeding normal November baselines by 1-3°C due to persistent clear skies and reduced cloud cover through most of October. Light winds at 3-5 kmph with humidity between 45-55% create ideal trekking and outdoor exploration conditions across tourist destinations. Hill stations remain dry, supporting adventure tourism and high-altitude activities normally disrupted by winter precipitation.
Western Disturbance Impact from November 3
The Uttarakhand November weather forecast predicts light to moderate rain and snow commencing November 3 evening across western Himalayan slopes. Uttarakhand weather alert will upgrade as higher altitude regions exceeding 3000 meters, including Auli, Chopta, and Kedarnath areas, receive isolated snow showers. Lower hill stations and plains will experience light rain without significant disruption.
The temperatures will decline 2-3°C from current levels, with maximum temperatures dropping to 20 to 22°C and minimum readings falling to 7 to 9°C by November 5.
The Uttarakhand AQI currently records 190 (unhealthy category) with PM2.5 at 108 µg/m³, though improvement is expected as increased wind speeds from November 5 onwards enhance atmospheric ventilation.