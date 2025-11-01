Uttarakhand November Weather: Dry Conditions Give Way to Western Disturbance from November 3

Recent temperature measurements show Dehradun recording maximum 27.9°C and minimum 16°C, respectively exceeding normal November baselines by 1-3°C due to persistent clear skies and reduced cloud cover through most of October. Light winds at 3-5 kmph with humidity between 45-55% create ideal trekking and outdoor exploration conditions across tourist destinations. Hill stations remain dry, supporting adventure tourism and high-altitude activities normally disrupted by winter precipitation.