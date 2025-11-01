Uttarakhand November Weather: Dry Conditions Give Way to Western Disturbance from November 3

Uttarakhand enjoys dry, pleasant weather through November 2 with comfortable temperatures. Western disturbance arrives November 3 bringing light rain and snow in higher Himalayan regions. Air quality unhealthy; improvement anticipated.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
uttarakhand weather
Uttarakhand November Weather: Dry Conditions Give Way to Western Disturbance from November 3
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttarakhand experiences dry weather through November 2 with clear skies and comfortable temperatures 10-25°C across plains and hills

  • Western disturbance activates November 3 bringing light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher Himalayan regions above 3000 meters

  • Uttarakhand air quality records 190 AQI (unhealthy) with PM2.5 at 108 µg/m³; improvement expected after November 5

  • Temperature decline of 2-3°C expected from November 3 onwards; hill stations already experiencing cool morning conditions

Uttarakhand weather update indicates a significant transition beginning November 1, shifting from unsettled October patterns toward a more defined seasonal progression. Uttarakhand weather alert status remains inactive through November 2, as dry weather predominates across all districts from Dehradun and Haridwar plains to higher altitude areas. Uttarakhand weather today Saturday shows predominantly clear skies with comfortable daytime conditions ideal for outdoor activities and tourism.

The Uttarakhand IMD weather forecast confirms weather today remains dry and stable, with Uttarakhand temperature in November establishing seasonal patterns of 10-25°C across varied elevations. However, from November 3 onwards, a fresh western disturbance will fundamentally alter atmospheric conditions, introducing precipitation and temperature declines that officially mark the onset of winter precipitation cycles across the Himalayan state.

Current Weather and Temperature Distribution

Weather in Uttarakhand today maintains sunny to partly cloudy conditions with maximum temperatures reaching 24-27°C in plains areas including Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haldwani, while higher altitude zones like Ranikhet and Mussoorie record 18-22°C. Minimum temperatures range from 9-15°C, establishing comfortable autumn patterns.

Related Content
Related Content

Recent temperature measurements show Dehradun recording maximum 27.9°C and minimum 16°C, respectively exceeding normal November baselines by 1-3°C due to persistent clear skies and reduced cloud cover through most of October. Light winds at 3-5 kmph with humidity between 45-55% create ideal trekking and outdoor exploration conditions across tourist destinations. Hill stations remain dry, supporting adventure tourism and high-altitude activities normally disrupted by winter precipitation.

null - null
IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Gujarat Faces Continued Rainfall Till November 3

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Western Disturbance Impact from November 3

The Uttarakhand November weather forecast predicts light to moderate rain and snow commencing November 3 evening across western Himalayan slopes. Uttarakhand weather alert will upgrade as higher altitude regions exceeding 3000 meters, including Auli, Chopta, and Kedarnath areas, receive isolated snow showers. Lower hill stations and plains will experience light rain without significant disruption.

The temperatures will decline 2-3°C from current levels, with maximum temperatures dropping to 20 to 22°C and minimum readings falling to 7 to 9°C by November 5.

The Uttarakhand AQI currently records 190 (unhealthy category) with PM2.5 at 108 µg/m³, though improvement is expected as increased wind speeds from November 5 onwards enhance atmospheric ventilation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Rhinos Finish Strong; US Need 272 For Win|NEP 271/10 (49.5)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: BlackCaps Stutter In Pursuit Of 223-Run Target | NZ 191/7 (36.3)

  3. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

  4. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. At Least 2,790 Indians Returned From US After Living Illegally, Says Government

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  4. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start