Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Uttarakhand Congress Leaders Meet Law Minister Rijiju, Seek Justice For Two Women From State

Uttarakhand Congress Leaders Meet Law Minister Rijiju, Seek Justice For Two Women From State

The delegation demanded punishment for the guilty in Delhi's Chhawla rape and murder case and the perpetrators in the more recent Ankita Bhandari murder case involving a resort near Rishikesh. 

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 7:57 pm

A delegation of Congress leaders from Uttarakhand led by former chief minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday met Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and demanded justice for two women victims from the hill state. 

The delegation demanded punishment for the guilty in Delhi's Chhawla rape and murder case and the perpetrators in the more recent Ankita Bhandari murder case involving a resort near Rishikesh. 

The Supreme Court recently acquitted the alleged perpetrators of Chhawla rape and murder case. 

The Congress leaders also handed a memorandum to Rijiju during the meeting in Delhi, saying the state and Central governments should file a review petition in the apex court in the Chhawla rape-murder case.

"No serious efforts are being made by the state government to punish the culprits in both cases whose victims were daughters of the hill state, while a 'VIP' involved in Ankita Bhandari murder case is also being saved," the memorandum said. 

One crore people of the state are deeply hurt by both the incidents, it said.                    

The decision of the Supreme Court has increased their restlessness and people across the state are looking towards the Central and state governments for justice to the victims, the delegation said. 

People expected Rijiju to empathise with them as he himself belongs to a hill state, the memorandum said.   

Senior Congress leader Dhirendra Pratap and AICC secretary Haripal Rawat were also part of the delegation.

-With PTI Input

