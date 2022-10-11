Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Uttarakhand CM Reviews Reconstruction Projects At Kedarnath

There is speculation in the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the Himalayan temple before it closes for the winter season on October 27.

Uttarakhand Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 8:05 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday offered prayers at Kedarnath and reviewed the progress of reconstruction projects underway at the shrine. 

There is speculation in the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the Himalayan temple before it closes for the winter season on October 27. Accompanied by his wife Gita and Badri-Kedar Temple Committee officials, Dhami also met seers at the temple as well as the pilgrims. 

He asked Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit to further upgrade the facilities in Kedarnath so that 15,000-20,000 pilgrims could be accommodated there per day.  An action plan is being prepared to develop areas close to the temple as spiritual tourism destinations, Dhami said. 

Modi has visited the temple several times since becoming prime minister in 2014. 

It was Modi who laid the foundation stone of major  reconstruction projects at Kedarnath. He keeps reviewing their progress from time to time through drone cameras and video conferencing. 

(With PTI Inputs)

