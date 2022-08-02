Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttarakhand CM Releases Documentary Film, Travel Book On Char Dham Yatra

"The documentary and the travel book on the yatra which seeks to rediscover the lost trek routes to the Himalayan temples will provide new information about the temples," he said.

undefined
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:49 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released a documentary and a travel book on Char Dham Yatra and said the pilgrimage this year was conducted well considering the huge rush of pilgrims who visited the Himalayan temples. 

"Around 20,000–25,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath in a day when the yatra began. However, the unprecedented rush was managed well and no one suffered any inconvenience. 

"Of the 40 lakh people who had registered for the yatra, 30 lakh have already visited Char Dham so far which is a record in itself," Dhami said.

Related stories

Uttarakhand To Strengthen Monkeypox Surveillance, Treat Even One Case As Outbreak

BJP Appoints Mahendra Bhatt Its Uttarakhand Unit Chief

New 30 Peaks And 10 Trails In Uttarakhand Are Now Available For Travellers To Explore

"The documentary and the travel book on the yatra which seeks to rediscover the lost trek routes to the Himalayan temples will provide new information about the temples," he said.  

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally monitoring the reconstruction of Kedarnath and Badrinath according to his grand vision. "The prime minister had said in Kedarnath that the decade belongs to Uttarakhand. We have to take a vow to make that happen," Dhami said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand CM Politics Documentary Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Crashes

CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Crashes

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics