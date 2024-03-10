National

Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones Of Projects Worth Over Rs 8,000 Crore

March 10, 2024
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 122 projects worth Rs 8,275.51 crore of different departments here.

The function held at the chief minister's camp office saw Dhami inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,048.15 crore of 11 departments and lay the foundation stones of schemes worth Rs 7,227.36 crore of 15 departments.

He also distributed tool kits to workers registered through the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The projects are aimed at making Uttarakhand a leading state in the country, Dhami said, adding that over the last two months, projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore were inaugurated or their foundation stone laid in the state and are testament to the state government's focus on development.

