Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones Of Projects Worth Over Rs 8,000 Crore

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 122 projects worth Rs 8,275.51 crore of different departments here.

The function held at the chief minister's camp office saw Dhami inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,048.15 crore of 11 departments and lay the foundation stones of schemes worth Rs 7,227.36 crore of 15 departments.