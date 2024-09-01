Uttarakhand: Class 10 Student Accuses Teacher Of Molesting, Sending Lewd Messages

A class 10 student from Uttarakhand filed a sexual harassment complaint against her teacher for molesting her and also sending lewd images and texts.
The 16-year-old victim first informed her parents about the incident and they took her to the police station to file a complaint.
The girl has claimed that the accused not only molested her but also sent inappropriate images on WhatsApp and Snapchat.
Haldwani circle officer Nitin Lohani reportedly said, "A teacher at a private school in Haldwani had been sending lewd messages to a student on social media."
He further stated, "We have received the complaint and initiated a probe. The accused will be arrested soon," .
The teacher, who taught at the same school, is accused of molesting the student and sending her lewd messages, which caused her a lot of distress.
The student told her parents about the situation, and they reportedly reached out to social organizations for help. Together, they then filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station.