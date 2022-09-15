Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Picks Up, Again

After a brisk start of the Yatra in May when a record number of pilgrims visited the temples daily, their number drastically reduced during July-August as frequent landslides triggered by rains kept the roads blocked for several weeks.

A large of number of pilgrims have started pouring in again at the Uttarakhand Representational image

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:38 pm

A large of number of pilgrims have started pouring in again at the Uttarakhand’s Gangotri and Yamunotri temple after a near two-month lull due to monsoon. The number of pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra reduces in the monsoon season as roads get blocked after rains and landslides.

On an average, the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples are receiving 9,000-10,000 pilgrims daily these days, sources said. After a brisk start of the Yatra in May when a record number of pilgrims visited the temples daily, their number drastically reduced during July-August as frequent landslides triggered by rains kept the roads blocked for several weeks.

Now that rain-related disruptions along the routes have come down, people have begun to throng the temples again, a temple committee officials said. Since the opening of the temples in May, both shrines have received 9,48,647 pilgrims, Yamunotri temple committee president Harish Semwal said.

More than 5,000 pilgrims are visiting Yamunotri every day, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

