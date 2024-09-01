National

Uttarakhand: BJP Expels Leader After His Arrest For Molesting Minor Girl

In a statement, BJP state president said the Pushkar Dhami government in Uttarakhand is implementing a policy of 'zero tolerance' towards crime.

Bharatiya Janata Party expelled their leader Bhagwat Singh Bora who was arrested for molesting a minor girl in the Almora district of Uttarakhand.

Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said that Bora, accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, was arrested on Saturday night.

BJP Leader Accused Of Molestation

The SSP said the alleged incident took place on August 24 in the Salt revenue area, and an information regarding this was received on August 30.

Pincha said that a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, after recording the girl's statement, her medical examination was also conducted.

BJP Expels Leader

In response to the incident, Bora, the block unit chief for the BJP’s Salt region, has been expelled immediately on the orders of state president Mahendra Bhatt.

Bhatt called the incident "very unfortunate" and confirmed that the accused has been removed from the party.

In a recent statement, Bhatt said the Pushkar Dhami government in the state is implementing a policy of 'zero tolerance' towards crime.

“In this case also, whether the accused is small or big, influential or associated with any political party, our government is taking the strictest action… As far as the organisation's side is concerned, the leader involved in the incident has been dismissed from all posts with immediate effect and shown the way out of the party," he said.

Attacking the ruling BJP over the issue, state Congress president Karan Mahara alleged the BJP government has given “license” to its leaders in the matter of atrocities against women.

