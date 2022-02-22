Uttar Pradesh Polls: Parties Woo Women, But What Do Women Want?

Before entering the narrow street lined with matchbox-like houses stacked on both sides of Kansi Ram Colony in Unnao, one is met with the stench of rot. Women in many-hued sarees peep from the square windows of the buildings. The street is full of women. And sewage.

Shabnam, 23, who runs a little paan shop that sits on top of the sewage says that it doesn’t matter who comes to power, things will remain the same for the poor. She points at the

Open and overflowing drains and sludge piled up on both sides of the road in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. (Credit: Suresh Kumar/Outlook)

"You should see it in the rains," she says.

Ikra, 21, who has three children, says that the water here is so dirty that they often find germs in it. “My child is sick all the time. But even ASHA workers don’t come here,” she adds.

The residents feel that things are going from bad to worse with successive governments. The streets lined with shit and sewage bear testimony to the neglect. “We were happy under Mayawati. She took care of the poor and oppressed. But now, we all know there are only two options and none of them cares about us,” Rukhsana Begum said.

In Uttar Pradesh, women voters outnumber men and political parties have come up with a variety of sops to woo the female vote. From ‘Kamal Kitty Clubs’ to 33 per cent reservations in jobs, and electric scooters, parties are leaving no stone unturned. But are the sops working? As the Assembly Elections In UP enter a crucial period ahead of the fourth phase, women voters from several districts have expressed.



With one of the highest cases of rape and sexual violence in the country, safety for women is one of the key demands. In September 2021, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that UP is safer for women now than it ever was before. The government has also launched several schemes like Mission Shakti: 2.0 to promote women’s safety, especially in rural areas. Shreya, from Sitapur city, says that while politicians are always ready with promises, implementation is far from ideal.

“We don’t really care who comes to power, we just want some basic amenities like securing our right to education, work and play. In Machreta, there are no parks or playgrounds. Girls here have to travel for 4-5 kilometres to get to the playground from their villages,” Shreya says. She adds that the ‘park’ in Machreta was also not a playground but a ‘mela’ ground which doubled as the only playground for children in a 5 km radius.

The sizeable turnout of women in the first and second phases of elections has put the focus on women. Even as Congress banks on its eclectic mix of women candidates and BJP, many first time voters remain disillusioned.

Shreya is part of the Sangatin Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan in Sitapur which works with farmer labourers from the Sitapur and Hardoi district. As part of the people’s movement, Shreya has been actively involved in election campaigning and advocacy, talking to women about various issues like jobs, unemployment and health.

“Despite repeated demands, there are no streetlights across large stretches of roads in Sitapur. Men actively harass women pedestrians, I myself have been flashed multiple times,” Shreya tells Outlook. “Netas keep saying women’s safety is their priority. But how will they prevent rapes if they can’t even ensure basic civic needs?” The student from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), who has come home to cast her vote for the first time, adds.

Lack of adequate schools and the growing digital divide have also emerged as serious issues for women. Laxmi, from Misrik, says that she has been unable to attend classes for two years now because the pandemic shifted schools online and she did not have a laptop. “My parents are farmers. They cannot afford to buy me gadgets. In fact, it’s hard to even pay the fee.” Laxmi adds that even though schools had remained closed, many were still charging fees. This has caused many young girls to drop out of school in her village, Laxmi says. “If we are not able to attend classes, why should we pay the fee?”



Congress banner in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. (Credit: Suresh Kumar/Outlook)

In Unnao, where the elections are being fought on the plank of sexual violence, a Dalit woman was recently abducted, killed and buried in the backyard of the accused, the son of a Samajwadi Party politician. The victim's parents claim that they have been trying to get justice for their daughter but have got no support from either the government or any political party so far. Congress candidate Asha Singh, who is the mother of the 2017 Unnao rape survivor, visited the family and also attended the victim’s cremation. But due to elections, investigations are lax and delayed, the victim’s mother claims.

Will the issues of these women find space in electoral politics? Lucknow-based activist Usha Singh, who is part of Red Brigade, a woman’s advocacy and activism group, says that while women are definitely being used as symbols, the real impact of women’s issues on elections can only be gauged once the new government takes charge, irrespective of which party wins.