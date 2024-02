The United States has announced a steep hike in fees for various non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1, and EB-5, which are popular among Indians. This fee increase, the first since 2016, is set to take effect on April 1, 2024.

Starting April 1, the new H-1B application visa fee will rise from $460 to $780. The H-1B registration fee will increase from $10 to $215, effective from the following year.