Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UPA Government Didn't Approve Taranga-Abu Road Rail Line When I Was Gujarat CM: Modi

Referring to the ongoing development in the region, the PM said he wants to develop the entire belt, from Dharoi dam in Mehsana to Ambaji in Banaskantha district, on the lines of the Statue of Unity, a major tourist attraction in Narmada district.

UPA Government Didn't Approve Taranga-Abu Road Rail Line When I Was Gujarat CM: Modi
UPA Government Didn't Approve Taranga-Abu Road Rail Line When I Was Gujarat CM: Modi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 8:32 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said though the Taranga-Ambaji-Abu Road railway line was conceived nearly 100 years ago during British rule and the project was important, the then-Congress-led UPA government did not give approval for it despite the Gujarat government under his chief ministership submitting a proposal for the same.

The PM made the comments at a public rally in Ambaji town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district after laying foundation stone for the same railway project. 

"Britishers had taken the decision to lay a railway line connecting Taranga Hill, Ambaji and Abu Road in 1930, nearly 100 years ago. But, unfortunately, no decision was taken for decades even after independence. As Gujarat CM, I had sent a proposal to the Centre, but no one paid attention because the government was of some other party," said Modi in a veiled attack on the Congress.

The Congress headed the UPA coalition government at the Centre from 2004 to 2014.

Referring to the ongoing development in the region, the PM said he wants to develop the entire belt, from Dharoi dam in Mehsana to Ambaji in Banaskantha district, on the lines of the Statue of Unity, a major tourist attraction in Narmada district.

Modi is on a two-day visit of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Launch The 5G Services In India On October 1

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express Train, Launch Ahmedabad Metro Project Today

PM Narendra Modi Declares National Games 2022 Open - In Pics

Tags

National UPA Govt PM Modi Prime Minister Of India Gujarat Government Taranga-Abu Road Rail Line Narendra Modi Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely