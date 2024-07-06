UP: School Principal Removed Forcibly In Prayagraj Over UPPSC Paper Leak Issue | Know What Happened

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Bishop Johnson Girls School witnessed a dramatic incident where the school principal was forcibly removed from her chair by a group of school staff, led by the institution's chairman. It has been reported that the chaos stemmed from an alleged multi-crore scam linked to an exam paper leak.
As per the footage, several individuals, including the bishop, barged into the principal's office and attempted to confiscate Ms Solomon's mobile phone while Ms Solomon was heard pleading, "Don't touch, don't touch." Eventually, Ms Solomon was removed from the office, and the new principal, Sherlyn Massey, occupied the principal's chair amid applause and clapping from the staff.
The paper leak link
As per media reports, Bishop Maurice Edgar Dan, representing the Diocese of Lucknow, alleged that the school in question was involved in a multi-crore scam linked to the February 11 UPPSC Review Officer-Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) paper leak.
According to the Bishop, Vineet Jaswant, a staff member of the school was among those arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the paper leak while Principal Parul Solomon's was also involvement in the matter.
Sexual abuse case registered by principal
According to Bishop Dan, Ms Solomon registered a case against the group for sexual abuse despite the fact that video and CCTV footage showed no physical contact.
Following Ms Solomon's complaint, a case has been registered against several individuals, including NL Dan, Bishop Maurice Edgar Dan, Vinita Isubius, Sanjeet Lal, Vishal Navel Singh, RK Singh, Arun Mojs, Tarun Vyas, Abhishek Vyas, and others. Meanwhile, the accused have submitted videos to the police, who are currently investigating the matter.