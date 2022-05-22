Sunday, May 22, 2022
UP, Other States Should Slash VAT On Petrol, Diesel: Mayawati

Petrol price on Sunday was slashed by Rs 8.69 a litre and that of diesel by Rs 7.05 per litre following the government's decision to cut excise duty on auto fuels, giving relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that had pushed inflation to a record high.

Updated: 22 May 2022 12:56 pm

With the Centre slashing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said it was the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but also of other states to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel.

Petrol price on Sunday was slashed by Rs 8.69 a litre and that of diesel by Rs 7.05 per litre following the government's decision to cut excise duty on auto fuels, giving relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that had pushed inflation to a record high. 

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "After a long time, the Centre has given some relief by reducing charges on petrol-diesel to the people who were forced to live a miserable life due to rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and stress. Now it is the responsibility of UP and other states to follow the advice of the Centre and immediately reduce VAT (on diesel and petrol)," she said.

Similarly, the Central and State governments, while sacrificing their political interest, should pay attention to national problems, which are becoming serious day-by-day, so that life can normalise, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in another tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

