Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
UP: Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera Booked For Alleged Comments Against PM Modi's Father

UP: Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera Booked For Alleged Comments Against PM Modi's Father

Khera allegedly made the remarks while criticising the Centre over the Adani row. Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said that the way in which the Congress spokesperson (Pawan Khera) has given a statement, it will hurt the sentiment of the people. 

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera PTI FIle Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 8:03 am

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against Pawan Khera following a complaint by city-based BJP leader Mukesh Sharma who alleged that the Congress spokesperson "intentionally made fun" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father.

The case was registered at Hazratganj police station here under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC, a police official said.

Khera allegedly made the remarks while criticising the Centre over the Adani row. Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said that the way in which the Congress spokesperson (Pawan Khera) has given a statement, it will hurt the sentiment of the people.  "He (Khera) had intentionally made an effort to make fun of the Prime Minister's late father," Sharma alleged.

National
