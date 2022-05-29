Sunday, May 29, 2022
UP CM Reviews Preparations For Kovind's June 5 Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 29 May 2022 10:38 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took stock of preparations for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Maghar on June 5, officials said. 

Maghar is a town in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Kabir, the 15th-century mystic poet, disappeared and flowers were found in his place that were buried in Maghar.

Adityanath inspected Sant Kabir Samadhi Sthal, mazar, cave, newly constructed Sant Kabir Academy and Research Institute and Sant Kabir mural painting gallery interpretation centre and exhibition hall. He also laid flowers at the mazar/samadhi of Sant Kabirdas, they said. 

(With PTI inputs)

