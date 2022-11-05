Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Home National

UP CM Adityanath Orders Officials To Increase Surveillance To Control Spread Of Dengue Cases

UP CM Adityanath Orders Officials To Increase Surveillance To Control Spread Of Dengue Cases PTI

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 6:23 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase surveillance to control the spread of dengue cases.

The chief minister directed officials to take steps to effectively control the spread of dengue. He also ordered nodal officers to make field visits to review the steps taken for dengue prevention.

dHe also directed municipal corporations and local bodies to undertake special fogging campaigns.

Asking doctors to work on a mission mode to provide treatment, Adityanath also directed them to ensure availability of medicines.

-With PTI Input

