National

UP: Bulldozer Action Against Bakery Of SP Leader Accused In Ayodhya Gangrape Case

Moid Khan and his bakery employee reportedly raped the 12-year-old two months ago.

Visuals from the demolition of the bakery and the illegal boundary on the public pond. |
Visuals from the demolition of the bakery and the illegal boundary on the public pond. | Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

Day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of a 12-year-old girl who was raped by two men in Ayodhya, the district administration demolished an "illegal bakery" owned by accused Moid Khan.

Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader, is the main accused in the minor's gangrape case.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Kumar, SDM Sohawal, had told news agency ANI, "The bakery has been sealed after it was found illegal and action to demolish the bakery is being initiated."

After the demolition of the bakery of the SP leader, the administration went on to demolish the boundary wall on a pond, which was illegal built by Khan.

Ayodhya Additional District Magistrate, Anirudh Kumar Singh, said that the accused had encroached the public pond and made an illegal bakery and a boundary.

"Our revenue department has investigated this and hence this demolition is being done here. Notice has already been served regarding a multi-complex, we aren't demolishing it today as a bank operates in it. We have informed the bank manager and when they vacate or even not, demolition will be done," ADM Singh added.

Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath had assured the minor's family of strict action against the accused. He had gone to meet the victim's family along with Bikapur MLA, Dr Amit Singh Chauhan.

In a post on X, Adityanath had said, "The culprits will not be spared at any cost, (and) strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl."

Accused Moid Khan and his employee from the bakery, Raju Khan, were arrested from the Purakalandar area in connection with the case on July 30.

Police sources had said that two had raped the 12-year-old two months and filmed the act. However, the incident came to light only when a recent medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.

Adityanath, while speaking the state Assembly on Thursday, had claimed that Moid Khan belong to the Samajwadi Party.

"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," he said.

A relative of the victim, who also met with Adityanath, had said that the family has asked for "capital punishment and bulldozing of the accused's illegal properties", news agency PTI reported.

Hours after the CM's meeting with the family, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Purakalandar police station -- Ratan Sharma -- and Bhadarsha outpost-in-charge -- Akhilesh Gupta -- were suspended.

"Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assurance to the mother of the gang rape victim, Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area, accompanied by revenue personnel, visited the house of the accused SP leader Moid Khan on Friday evening. The process of measurement of the land (paimaish) belonging to the accused has begun," an official press statement read.

CM Yogi Adityanath had also directed Anita Agarwal, member of the UP Child Rights Protection Commission, to meet the rape victim in Ayodhya.

WHAT AYODHYA MP OF SAMAJWADI PARTY SAID

Faizabad (Ayodhya) MP Awadhesh Prasad reacted to Moid Khan being the main accused in the gang rape case and said, "As far as this incident is concerned, it is very painful and shameful. All the people involved in this incident should be investigated, the truth should be found out and whoever is guilty action should be taken with full force against them...And as far as the victim is concerned, our party completely stand with the victim."

He slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for "doing politics on this".

"Innocents should not be framed and DNA test should be conducted. She (victim) should be helped financially as well... I have never allowed anyone to come near me who has even the slightest connection with the crime. I have never taken any kind of help from them. As far as the photo (with the accused) is concerned. Lakhs of people click pictures with us, take selfies... BJP should not do this kind of politics," he told news agency ANI.

Prasad also reacted to the demolition of Moid Khan's "illegal bakery" and termed it to be Adityanath's "very old ideology".

"Samajwadi Party has always fought against injustice... The Bharatiya Janata Party should not do politics on such a horrific, shameful incident," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. FRA 1-0 ARG, Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Unhappy With Full-Time Scenes In Quarter-Final
  2. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  3. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  4. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  5. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  3. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
  4. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  5. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Ops Nearing Completion, Says CM Vijayan
  2. Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Police Issues 'Dark Tourism' Warning | What Does That Mean
  3. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Lone House Survives After Nature’s Fury Wipes-out Entire Village
  4. India Is Working To Provide Solutions For Global Food Security: PM Modi
  5. Punjab CM Mann Denied Political Clearance To Visit Paris
Entertainment News
  1. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  2. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  4. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
  5. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore
US News
  1. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  2. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  3. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  4. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  5. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
World News
  1. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  2. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  3. China Shaanxi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 38, Two Dozen Missing
  4. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  5. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh