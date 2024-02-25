UP: Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi On Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Agra

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday joined Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh’ Agra .

Yadav joined its INDIA-bloc ally Congress’ yatra led by Rahul Gandhi after both the parties announced their alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh—which has got maximum number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.

Akhilesh Yadav was seen waving towards crowds sitting alongside Rahul Gandhi and another Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.