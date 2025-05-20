Unseasonal May Deluge Paralyzes Bangalore: Roads Flooded, Life Disrupted

A bus moves through a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
Residents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
People ride on a tractor to cross a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
People attempt to push out a car from a waterlogged road after heavy rains, at Sai layout in Bengaluru.
A tractor being used to rescue people from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
People wade through a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
Residents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
A man gestures from a raised platform at a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
A man rescues his pet dog from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.
People drain out water which entered their homes following heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
A shopkeeper drains water which entered his shop due to heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
A shopkeeper drains water which entered his shop due to heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
Vehicles partially submerged at the basement of an apartment following heavy rains, at Wilson Garden in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar visits a rain-affected area, in Bengaluru.