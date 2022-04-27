Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, 60 Others Acquitted In 2014 Post-Poll Violence Case In Firozabad

There was violence, stone-pelting and arson during the march, he said, adding the police had filed a charge sheet in the MP-MLA court against Singh and his 60 supporters.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, 60 Others Acquitted In 2014 Post-Poll Violence Case In Firozabad
SP Singh Baghel

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:04 am

An MP-MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted Union minister SP Singh Baghel and 60 others in an eight-year-old case related to post-poll violence in Firozabad. Baghel represents the Agra (SC) parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha and is the minister of state for law and justice. 

Sharing details about the case, his lawyer Rajesh Kulshreshtha said that Baghel and his supporters had taken out a protest march alleging foul play in counting of votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after Baghel lost to Samjawadi Party's Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. 

Related stories

UP Election 2022: Union Minister S P Singh Baghel To Contest Against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav From Karhal

There was violence, stone-pelting and arson during the march, he said, adding the police had filed a charge sheet in the MP-MLA court against Singh and his 60 supporters. The last hearing in the case took place on April 16. 

On Tuesday, special judge Jitendra Singh delivered the judgement, acquitted Singh and the 60 others, Kulshreshtha said. In the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Baghel unsuccessfully contested against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav from Karhal assembly constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National SP Singh Baghel Violence Stone Pelting Arson Acquitted March Charge Sheet Supporters Uttar Pradesh Assembly Parliamentary Constituency In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again