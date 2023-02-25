Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik faced the mob's wrath as his convoy was pelted with stones in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The minister has alleged Trinamool Congress supporters of leading the attack while on his way to the local BJP office.

The Cooch Behar MP's SUV was reported to be damaged during the attack, which the West Bengal police had to control using tear gas shells. "If a minister is not safe, you can imagine the plight of the common man. The incident shows the state of democracy in Bengal," he said.

An NDTV report claimed that there is anger against Pramanik over the killing of an Adivasi, allegedly in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF), which reports to the Home Ministry, of which he is a minister, as per local sources.

During a recent rally in Cooch Behar, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also accused Pramanik of not doing enough to erase the concerns of Adivasis after the killing. The TMC also announced a protest against the Union Minister recently.

Another TMC leader, Udayan Guha had stated that Pramanik would only see black flags everywhere he goes in the region.